NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Senior Aberdeen City Council director suspended

  • 9 March 2019
Aberdeen City Council

A senior director at Aberdeen City Council has been suspended, BBC Scotland has learned.

The council refused to confirm their identity, saying it did not comment on "individual staffing matters".

The ruling Conservative/independent Labour administration said it had been made aware of the situation by the council's chief executive.

It would be inappropriate to give details or comment further pending a full investigation, it added.