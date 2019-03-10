NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Fire breaks out at Shetland bird observatory and lodge

  • 10 March 2019
The Fair Isle bird observatory, pictured in the background, has recorded the migration patterns of birds. Image copyright Fair Isle bird observatory
A fire has taken hold at a well-known bird observatory and guest house in Shetland.

Firefighters were called to the Fair Isle Bird Observatory, which is located on the north east of the island, at about 11:20 on Sunday.

Extra firefighters were flown in from Sumburgh to tackle the flames after one local truck was sent to the scene.

There are no reports of injuries. A spokesman said the incident was ongoing.

The observatory is a popular tourist spot for bird watching and for scientific research into seabirds and bird migration.

