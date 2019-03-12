Image copyright Owen Merriman Image caption The exact location of the rare bird was known only to three people

When a rare Tengmalm's Owl turned up in Orkney last November it was decided to "suppress" news of exactly where it was.

The island of Copinsay is an important seal breeding ground. There was concern the animals would be disturbed if hundreds of twitchers tried to see it.

But the Scottish Birds magazine reveals the lengths some people went to, to try and get around the news blackout.

That included inventing a falconer who had supposedly lost a Tengmalm's Owl.

Martin Gray, who wrote the article with Alan Leitch from the RSPB, told BBC Radio Orkney: "It's an extremely rare bird. It's only occurred in Britain a handful of times.

"The last record that was widely available to the general public was in 1980.

"So there's been a whole, almost, two generations of twitchers who've not had the chance to see one."

Image copyright Wikimedia Image caption The bird was in an outside toilet at Copinsay lighthouse

But he says the fact that the bird had taken up temporary residence in an outside toilet at Copinsay lighthouse was only ever known by three people.

The island is a designated seal haul out, and disturbing the animals when they are nursing their young is prohibited by law.

"It was a very clear cut case of no news getting out," Mr Gray says.

That didn't stop the twitchers from trying, though. There was a lot of phishing on social media - trying to work out where the owl wasn't, so as to shorten the list of possible locations.

And there was that bogus appeal from a fictitious Caithness falconer.

"It was a complete fabrication", Mr Gray says, "A total, total lie. This guy was invented. The email address was invented that people were being asked to respond to, if they had any news of his alleged lost bird."

So, what did he think of that? "Too far. A step too far."

Image copyright Hugh Harrop Image caption The Tengmalm's Owl that's recently caused a flutter in Shetland is thought to be a different bird from the one spotted in Orkney

Now, he says, the community of birdwatchers needs to address the problems being caused for the hobby by a small minority, who seem to feel they are entitled to tick off a rare bird no matter what they have to do to find out where it is.

"Most of them are kind, caring, compassionate, thoughtful, ethical, generous, good people," he says. "But there are just a few clowns that are out there, spoiling it for everyone.

"The first step on the way to restoring a degree of order is to recognise that there is a problem. I'm not hearing that. I'm hearing a lot of dismissive comments, that it's no big deal."

Until the issue is addressed, he says, he is more likely to keep it to himself when he encounters any rarities in future.

A Tengmalm's Owl was spotted in Shetland last month - it was believed to have been the first of the breed in Shetland in over a century.

However, it is not believed to be the same bird that was seen in Orkney.