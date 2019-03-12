Woman, 89, dies following three-car crash in Aberdeen
An 89-year-old woman has died after a three-car crash in Aberdeen.
Pearl Forbes was a passenger in a grey Citroen C3 which collided with two other cars on North Anderson Drive at about 14:45 on Thursday 7 March.
She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Sunday. A 78-year-old woman who was driving the Citroen suffered serious injuries.
A black VW Tiguan driven by woman aged 60 and a silver Honda Accord driven by a 45-year-old man were also involved.
Neither of the drivers were injured.
A police spokeswoman appealed for anyone who saw the crash or the lead-up to it to come forward.