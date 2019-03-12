Image caption The crash happened near the A90 junction for Drumlithie and Glenbervie

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision involving a bus and a number of cars in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A90 near Drumlithie at about 16:30.

Five fire engines as well as ambulances and the air ambulance have been sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road was currently closed in both directions and members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.