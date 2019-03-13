NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen death treated as 'unexplained'

  • 13 March 2019
Police were called to flat in Summer Street
Police said they were treating the death of a man in Aberdeen as unexplained.

Officers were called to a block of flats in Summer Street in the city centre about 15:00 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said its inquiries were at an early stage.