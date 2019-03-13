Image caption The A90 at the scene of the accident is expected to remain closed until Wednesday afternoon

The two men and woman who died in a road crash in Aberdeenshire involving a coach and two cars are understood to have been foreign nationals.

All three were passengers in a Renault Megane, which had five people in it.

The male driver and a woman in the Renault were taken to hospital along with two occupants of a Ford B Max.

None of the passengers on the Citylink coach were injured in the collision on the A90 Aberdeen-Dundee road at Glenbervie at about 16:30 on Tuesday.

Police said the male driver of the Renault was said to have minor injuries and the woman had serious but not life threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the silver Ford B Max were a man and a woman and they were also taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary. Their injuries were described as "not life threatening".

The male driver of the bus suffered minor injuries. None of the passengers were hurt.

'Extremely challenging incident'

The road remained closed at scene of the crash until Wednesday afternoon.

Insp Stewart Mackie said collision investigators had been working through the night, adding that the road was due to be reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

He said: "I realise this will have created significant travel disruption to travellers and so I would like to thank them for their patience whilst we dealt with and continue to investigate this tragic incident.

"This would have been a difficult and harrowing scene for those who witnessed the collision and tried to offer assistance.

"I would like to express my gratitude for their efforts and to also thank the emergency services who dealt with this extremely challenging incident.

"My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this."