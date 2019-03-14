NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged after three killed in crash at Glenbervie

  • 14 March 2019
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash which left three people dead and four in hospital in Aberdeenshire.

The collision, involving two cars and a coach, happened on the A90 at Glenbervie at about 16:30 on Tuesday.

The two men and a woman who died are understood to have been foreign nationals.

The 34-year-old driver of the Renault is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

All three people who died were passengers in the Renault. A woman who was also travelling in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash also involved a Citylink coach and a Ford B Max.

The two occupants of the silver Ford B Max were a man and a woman who were taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary with injuries described as "non-life threatening".

The male driver of the bus suffered minor injuries. None of the passengers were hurt.

Image caption The driver of the coach was slightly hurt but no passengers were injured

