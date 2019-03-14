Two men charged over Scotmid break-in and ATM theft
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged break-in and theft of an ATM machine in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened at at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road, Torphins, about 01:30 on 28 February
Police Scotland said the men, aged 26 and 32, were from the County Durham area.
They are expected to appear in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.