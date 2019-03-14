Image caption Police were called to the Scotmid store at Craigour Road, Torphins, in the early hours of 28 February

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged break-in and theft of an ATM machine in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened at at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road, Torphins, about 01:30 on 28 February

Police Scotland said the men, aged 26 and 32, were from the County Durham area.

They are expected to appear in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.