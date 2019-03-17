Man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Oldmeldrum
- 17 March 2019
A 28-year old man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened on the A947 Oldmeldrum to Turriff Road, near Hillhead of Tulloch, at about 15:35 on Saturday.
It involved the man's orange Kubota All-Terrain vehicle and a Vauxhall Vectra driven by a 34-year-old man.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw either vehicle beforehand, to contact police.
The 34-year-old Vectra driver was not injured.