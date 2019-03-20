Police have apologised to an Aberdeen family after breaking down their door in the middle of the night only to discover it was the wrong address.

Officers were responding to reports of a domestic incident in the Berryden area of the city in the early hours of last Thursday.

The force said officers have visited the family to make a personal apology.

Police Scotland said the correct address was quickly identified and the call dealt with.

Pay for repairs

Ch Insp Neil McDonald said: "Officers responding to an emergency concern call on Thursday 14 March in the Berryden area of Aberdeen attended the wrong address.

"The error was quickly realised and the correct address was identified and the call dealt with.

"The residents affected have been visited and given a personal apology for this error, the inconvenience caused and to make arrangements for any necessary repairs.

"Errors such as this are rare in nature however we do not underestimate the impact this would have had. We receive and respond to hundreds of calls a day and where a mistake in process has been identified this will be thoroughly reviewed."