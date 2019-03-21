Image copyright Google

A troubled Aberdeen care home is to close, it has been revealed.

An inspection of Banks O'Dee raised "serious" concerns and Four Seasons Health Care later announced it was withdrawing from running the facility.

The operators of the home, which cares for elderly residents including many with conditions such as dementia, said it could not find a new provider to take over the running.

Arrangements are being made to find new accommodation for almost 40 residents.

Four Seasons Health Care chief operating officer Amanda Cunningham said: "We announced, in February that we intended to cease operating the home.

"Although there was interest from other operators, regrettably this has not led to a commitment from any of them.

"We will work with the Health and Social Care Partnership to support residents and their families to make appropriate alternative care arrangements.

"Banks O'Dee will continue to provide care while we allow plenty of time for this to happen."

Sandra Ross, chief officer for the Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership, said they had 13 weeks to find new homes for the residents.

She told BBC Scotland: "No viable alternative has been found. Our priority is the care and wellbeing of the residents."

Partially-dressed

Details of incidents at the home were recently revealed in a follow-up report from the Care Inspectorate.

It described how a resident was wheeled from the shower to their bedroom on a commode while only partially-dressed, with a towel covering their groin.

Another resident spent more than 14 hours in bed because no staff were free, and it was unclear if they had received breakfast.

A number of residents had lost hearing aids, dentures and glasses.

This resulted in them being unable to communicate properly.

Banks O'Dee has 37 residents and 55 permanent staff.