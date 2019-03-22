Image copyright Children 1st

A charity which supports children in Aberdeen who have suffered from trauma and abuse is to close its services in the city at the end of May.

Children 1st said it lost its core funding from the city council two years ago.

The organisation said it has invested heavily in its local service since, but that it was now clear that the level of funding required to sustain it in the long term was not available.

A total of 22 children are affected.

Five jobs are at risk.

'Needs to evolve'

Children 1st said discussions were ongoing about future services.

Children 1st chief executive Mary Glasgow said: "We are committed to continuing to support children and families in Aberdeen, and the wider North East, and are in ongoing discussions with the council about potential options for new local services that meet the most pressing needs of children and families."

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: "A recommissioning of services delivered by the third sector was undertaken in 2017. As a result of this a consortium bid involving Children 1st was unsuccessful.

"Children 1st themselves recognise that their service model in Aberdeen needs to evolve. As such we will continue to work with Children 1st to explore opportunities for future services for children and families in Aberdeen."