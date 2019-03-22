Injured offshore worker airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
- 22 March 2019
A man has been airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen for treatment after he was injured aboard a North Sea oil installation.
A Coastguard helicopter from Inverness flew the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday morning after the incident about 59 miles north east of the city.
The condition of the patient is not yet known.
The installation involved has not yet been named.
Two heli landings at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary this morning. Coastguard from Inverness flew one man in from 59 miles north east of Aberdeen, condition unknown. Rescue heli seen here leaving ARI had responded a medical call out. pic.twitter.com/jF8of8Fj2W— Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) March 22, 2019
A second helicopter landing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary followed a medical call out.