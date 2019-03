Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Liam Smith is thought to have got off a Stagecoach bus in Crathes

A body has been found in the search for 16-year-old Liam Smith, who has been missing since the middle of November.

The teenager, from Aberdeen, was last seen on 17 November on the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen. He is thought to have got off at Crathes.

Police confirmed that the body of a man had been found in remote woodland south of Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

A member of the public made the discovery in Craig of Affrusk at about 15:00.

Formal identification is still to take place, but Mr Smith's family have been informed.

Police said inquiries were ongoing, but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the death.