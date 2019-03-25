Image copyright Police Scotland

A CCTV image has been released of a football fan police want to trace after a man was injured after a game between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Police said the incident - which left a man with a head injury - happened shortly after the Scottish Cup fixture at Pittodrie on Sunday 3 March.

Officers have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.

He is described as being aged in his 20s, wearing a Rangers scarf and a black and grey jacket.

He has short fair-coloured hair.

PC Tom Bashforth said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises the man pictured to contact police."