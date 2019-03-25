NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Liam Smith: Body confirmed as missing teenager

  • 25 March 2019
Liam Smith Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Liam Smith went missing in November

A body found in woods was that of missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith, police have said.

The 16-year-old was last seen on 17 November on a bus.

A major search was launched in the Aberdeenshire countryside, but a member of the public discovered a body on Friday. It has now been confirmed the body was that of the teenager.

His mother Alix, thanking everyone who searched, said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken."

His body was found in remote woodland south of Banchory.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites