Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Liam Smith went missing in November

A body found in woods was that of missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith, police have said.

The 16-year-old was last seen on 17 November on a bus.

A major search was launched in the Aberdeenshire countryside, but a member of the public discovered a body on Friday. It has now been confirmed the body was that of the teenager.

His mother Alix, thanking everyone who searched, said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken."

His body was found in remote woodland south of Banchory.