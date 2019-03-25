Liam Smith: Body confirmed as missing teenager
- 25 March 2019
A body found in woods was that of missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith, police have said.
The 16-year-old was last seen on 17 November on a bus.
A major search was launched in the Aberdeenshire countryside, but a member of the public discovered a body on Friday. It has now been confirmed the body was that of the teenager.
His mother Alix, thanking everyone who searched, said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken."
His body was found in remote woodland south of Banchory.