NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Drugs worth more than £50,000 seized on A96 near Inverurie

  • 26 March 2019

Two women have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £52,000 were seized in Aberdeenshire.

Police said cocaine and heroin were recovered from a vehicle which was stopped by officers on the A96 near Inverurie on Monday evening.

Two women aged 26 and 52 from the Moray area were arrested.

Police Scotland said a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics