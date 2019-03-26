Drugs worth more than £50,000 seized on A96 near Inverurie
- 26 March 2019
Two women have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £52,000 were seized in Aberdeenshire.
Police said cocaine and heroin were recovered from a vehicle which was stopped by officers on the A96 near Inverurie on Monday evening.
Two women aged 26 and 52 from the Moray area were arrested.
Police Scotland said a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.