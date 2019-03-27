Man banned for Aberdeen Rangers football bottle throwing incident
- 27 March 2019
A man who admitted throwing a bottle into a crowd of Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie during a game with Rangers has been been handed a football banning order for 18 months.
The incident happened in August last year, and police later issued a CCTV appeal for information.
David Roy, 44, from Glasgow, admitted culpable and reckless conduct.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Roy was also ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.