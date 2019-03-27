Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police had issued a CCTV appeal for information

A man who admitted throwing a bottle into a crowd of Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie during a game with Rangers has been been handed a football banning order for 18 months.

The incident happened in August last year, and police later issued a CCTV appeal for information.

David Roy, 44, from Glasgow, admitted culpable and reckless conduct.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Roy was also ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.