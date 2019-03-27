A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from the water off the Aberdeenshire coast.

A major search was launched outside Macduff harbour after the creel fisherman was reported missing from his vessel at 12:40.

The Coastguard helicopter found the missing fisherman in the water just before 13:30.

The man has been airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen. His condition is not known.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the "large scale" search and rescue operation was launched following a 999 call from a fellow fisherman.

The Coastguard helicopter from Inverness, Macduff and Buckie RNLI lifeboats and the Banff Coastguard Rescue Team took part in the search, alongside local vessels.