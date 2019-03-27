Image caption The man's body was found in a flat in the Balnagask area

The building in which a man's body was found had been padlocked after it was reported as being insecure, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed.

Michael Stewart's body is believed to have lain in the flat in Balnagask Avenue for a number of weeks before he was discovered.

The death of the 32-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.

The council said procedures relating to securing properties that are believed to be vacant would be updated.

It has not yet confirmed whether the property was checked before its external door was locked.

Mr Stewart's body was found on 8 March when police broke into the building after his family reported him missing.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said it had spoken to Mr Stewart's family and was supporting the police investigation.

He added: "We have carried out a review of the council's actions and can confirm the property was locked in February following an insecure external door being reported.

"We are committed to updating our procedures in relation to securing properties that are believed to be vacant.

"We will continue to liaise with Mr Stewart's family and provide support. We respect the privacy of the family at this time and it would not be appropriate to comment further."