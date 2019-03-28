Image caption Michael Stewart's body was found earlier this month in Aberdeen

The mother of a man whose body lay for weeks in a flat in Aberdeen which had been padlocked has blamed council policy for him not being found sooner.

The body of Michael Stewart, 32, was found in Balnagask Avenue after his family reported him missing.

The council is now updating policy for securing homes believed to be vacant.

Jane Grant said the council had told her the flat had not been checked first. She said: "I think it's a disgrace."

Image caption Mr Stewart was found in his flat in Balnagask Avenue

Mr Stewart's body was found on 8 March when police broke into the building after his family reported him missing. It had been locked in February.

It has not yet confirmed whether the property was checked before Mr Stewart's door was padlocked.

Image caption Jane Grant said she held the council accountable for her son's body lying for so long

Mr Stewart's mother told BBC Scotland: "I think that the council have already stated to me that the property was not checked before they padlocked my son in the building.

"They have only now decided to update the policy, every one will now be checked. It should have been policy from the word go. It only takes two minutes to look and check."

'Not stop fighting'

Mrs Grant explained: "I fully hold them accountable for how my son has been left for two months when he could have been found so much earlier.

"They sent him a letter offering him a property of a permanent tenancy. The council was quite aware of my son's health, because of his epilepsy.

"It should have rung alarm bells why is Michael not getting back to us. Maybe we should go up and check on him. Never happened.

"I want them to take full responsibility. I will not stop fighting for my boy."

Mrs Grant, from Yorkshire, added: "Family and friends are distraught, they are heartbroken. I can't explain to you how hurt I am. At this very moment in time anger is taking over, and my anger is directed at the council.

"I think this is negligence on the council's part."

'Provide support'

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed it had spoken to Mr Stewart's family and was supporting the police investigation.

He added: "We have carried out a review of the council's actions and can confirm the property was locked in February following an insecure external door being reported.

"We are committed to updating our procedures in relation to securing properties that are believed to be vacant.

"We will continue to liaise with Mr Stewart's family and provide support. We respect the privacy of the family at this time and it would not be appropriate to comment further."