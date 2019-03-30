Police probe after sex attack on woman

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were carrying out inquiries in Raeburn Place

A police investigation has begun after a young woman was sexually attacked in Aberdeen.

Officers said the 23-year-old was assaulted at a property in the city's Raeburn Place in the early hours of Saturday.

The attack is believed to have happened between 03:15 and 04:15.

The attacker is described as aged in his 20s, of medium build, about 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall, wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Forensic teams were at the scene and officers were carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "We have received a report of a serious sexual assault which happened in the early hours of today within a building in the Raeburn Place area of Aberdeen.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage but we are appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen the man described to contact us.

"The woman has understandably been left extremely upset and specialist officers are supporting her at this time.

"Incidents of this nature are rare and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation is carried out.

"I would like to thank members of the public and residents in the area for their patience and cooperation while our enquiries continue."