Man arrested after young woman raped in Aberdeen
- 31 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman at a property in Aberdeen.
The 23-year-old was the victim of an alleged serious sexual assault in the city's Raeburn Place between 03:15 and 04:15 on Saturday.
The 21-year-old suspect is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "We are grateful to the community for its support with our inquiries."