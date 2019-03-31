Image copyright Callum Tulley Image caption Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Saturday

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman at a property in Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old was the victim of an alleged serious sexual assault in the city's Raeburn Place between 03:15 and 04:15 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old suspect is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "We are grateful to the community for its support with our inquiries."