A motorist was stopped after being caught travelling at 111mph - almost twice the 60mph limit - on an Aberdeenshire road, police have said.

The incident happened on the B979 Netherley road at about 15:40 on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man was charged as a result.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.