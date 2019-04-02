NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three in hospital following crash on A98

  • 2 April 2019

Three people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A98 in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the Buckie to Cullen road at about 20:40 on Monday.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened in the early hours of the morning.

Police said the three people who were taken to hospital were believed to have suffered minor injuries.

