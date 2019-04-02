Historic castle wall uncovered during Orkney work
- 2 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A section of wall belonging to what is thought to be a 14th century castle has been uncovered during work by contractors in Orkney.
The Broad Street alterations work was being carried out in the centre of Kirkwall close to St Magnus Cathedral.
It has now been temporarily halted while the find is catalogued by archaeologists.
The old Kirkwall castle was originally built in 1379 to defend the town. It was demolished in 1614.
Most of the stone was used in other building projects.