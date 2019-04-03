Man charged after £100,000 jewellery theft in Buckie
- 3 April 2019
A man has been charged after jewellery worth more than £100,000 was stolen in Buckie.
Police said the jewellery worth a "low six-figure sum" was reported stolen from a property in the Moray town's Cathedral Street area last month.
A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the "high-value theft".
Police Scotland said he was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.