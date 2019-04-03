Image caption George Sorial represented Mr Trump in connection with the Menie development

The senior lawyer who represented the Trump Organisation during its battle to build its golf resort in Aberdeenshire is to leave the company.

George Sorial was often the spokesman for Donald Trump during controversy surrounding plans for the course at the Menie estate.

Mr Sorial confirmed to BBC Scotland he was leaving.

He will instead promote a book about Mr Trump which he co-authored with former Aberdeen journalist Damien Bates.

President Trump opened his controversial but widely-acclaimed golf course on the Menie estate in 2012.

It was approved in 2008 by the Scottish government, after being rejected by councillors in 2007.