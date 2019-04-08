Work on a £500,000 project to reduce the risk of flooding in the King's Gate area of Aberdeen is getting under way.

A new sewer is being laid in the eastbound carriageway of King's Gate close to the busy junction with Anderson Drive.

It is aimed at providing additional capacity during storm conditions.

Scottish Water said the section of King's Gate between the King's Cross roundabout and Moray Place would be closed for as long as 12 weeks.

Project manager Raymond Hope said: "We have worked with Aberdeen City Council to agree a local diversion in order to keep everyone safe and keep any delays to a minimum.

"We would encourage travellers to plan their journeys and to allow some extra time where possible."