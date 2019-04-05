An Aberdeen schoolboy has been charged after personal images of a teacher were allegedly accessed and shared without her permission.

The boy, 16, was investigated after an incident at the unidentified secondary school was reported to the police.

There is no suggestion of the pupil and teacher having a relationship.

Police Scotland said the boy was charged over allegedly obtaining unauthorised access to computer material and disclosing images.

He was charged under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act 2016.

A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit. Inquiries are still ongoing.