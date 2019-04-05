Aberdeenshire Council is in talks with an interested party over the failed tourist attraction Archaeolink.

The prehistory park at Oyne, near Insch, was shut down in 2011.

It had opened in 1997 but cost more than £100,000 a year in annual subsidies.

Aberdeenshire Council said of the talks: "Due to the early stage of these discussions, and their commercially-sensitive nature, we cannot comment further at this time."