Sale talks over failed Archaeolink tourist site
- 5 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Aberdeenshire Council is in talks with an interested party over the failed tourist attraction Archaeolink.
The prehistory park at Oyne, near Insch, was shut down in 2011.
It had opened in 1997 but cost more than £100,000 a year in annual subsidies.
Aberdeenshire Council said of the talks: "Due to the early stage of these discussions, and their commercially-sensitive nature, we cannot comment further at this time."