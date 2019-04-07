Image copyright Google Image caption The emergency services were called out on Saturday evening

Police are investigating an incident at an Aberdeen hotel which left a man with serious head injuries.

The emergency services were called to the Marriott in Dyce at about 22:50 on Saturday.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Officers said it was not clear how he was hurt.

An investigation has been launched and police have thanked hotel staff and others who have been helping them establish what happened.

Sgt Rory Campbell said: "Inquiries are currently ongoing into the circumstances surrounding how this man came to be injured - further information will be issued in due course if necessary.

"I would like to thank all those who have helped with our inquiries so far and to staff at the hotel for their assistance."