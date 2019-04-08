Image copyright Jasperimage

A man who died after a fire at a house in an Aberdeenshire village has been named locally.

The body of Christopher Cowie, 50, was found after emergency services were called to the scene at Redwell Cottages in Whitehills at 18:30 on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police said an investigation would be carried out to establish the cause of the fire but said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.