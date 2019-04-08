Image copyright Caber Walk 2019 Image caption The team celebrated with the caber at the summit

A Highland Games caber has been carried to the top of a Munro as part of a charity effort.

The team undertook the challenge to the top of 939m (3,080ft) Mount Keen near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire after walking seven miles with the 50kg (110lbs) caber to start at the Munro's base.

Stephen Reid and supporters got it to summit to help fundraise for his sister who has a form of brittle bone disease.

The challenge already raised more than £5,000 so far.

It is towards buying Nicola Reid, of Renfrew, a disability vehicle.

'Something daft'

The team carried the Aboyne Games caber two at a time on their shoulders on Saturday.

The entire effort to the snow-topped summit and back took them more than six hours.

Mr Reid explained: "Carrying something daft up somewhere big gets attention and helps fundraising.

"We worked as a relay team - the weather really was not great.

"We have raised about £5,000 so far towards getting my sister a second hand vehicle."