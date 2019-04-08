Image caption Operation Corner was launched in Aberdeenshire

A clampdown on drugs dealers using vulnerable people as suppliers in what is known as "cuckooing" is being expanded into Aberdeen from Aberdeenshire.

Cuckooing is the term used where dealers commandeer homes of people in exchange for drugs.

Police have been targeting the criminal strategy in Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

A scheme has now been launched in Aberdeen to replicate what is described as the success of the clampdown.

The news came as Police Scotland revealed more than 2,100 people had been charged in relation to drug offences in the north east of Scotland during the past year.

The force said 13.7kg of heroin and 7.2kg of cocaine was recovered, as well as more than 100kg of cannabis and cannabis resin, while more than £200,000 in cash was also seized connected to drug crimes.

'Wider issue'

Det Ch Insp Lorna Ferguson said: "Tackling drug misuse is not just about the police putting doors in and executing warrants.

"Whilst this is an important part of disrupting the supply, we must also address the wider issues that bring about drug abuse in the first place and it is crucial we work with our partners to provide the 'wrap around' support to those who need and want it.

"During Operation Corner we focused on the activities of those involved in serious and organised crime at all levels, particularly those who were travelling to the north east to exploit vulnerable people living in Peterhead and Fraserburgh for their own financial gain.

"Cuckooing or county lines may not be new concepts but we were hearing from both communities that illegal drug activity was affecting their quality of life and increased activity was required to tackle this unwanted behaviour."

She explained: "Thanks to the success of the work ongoing in north Aberdeenshire and through Operation Corner, a multi-agency pilot scheme is currently being implemented in Aberdeen starting in the Seaton and Tillydrone areas to provide similar support."