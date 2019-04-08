Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found at an Aberdeen hotel

A man has been arrested after another man was found with serious injuries at an Aberdeen hotel.

The emergency services were called to the Marriott in Dyce at about 22:50 on Saturday.

The injured 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had been arrested in relation to an alleged assault.