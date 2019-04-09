A sheriff who was charged in connection with alleged sexual offences will not face criminal proceedings.

The Scottish Courts Service said in January that Sheriff Jack Brown had been suspended from office in Aberdeen.

A statement from Police Scotland said a 59-year-old man had been arrested and charged and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The Crown Office said after "full and careful consideration" it was decided there be no proceedings at this time.

A spokesman said: "The Procurator Fiscal deals with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances and will take action where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so.

"Following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of this case, Crown Counsel instructed that there should be no criminal proceedings at this time."

The Scottish Courts Service said: "The suspension from office of Sheriff Jack Brown presently remains in place."