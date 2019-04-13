Firefighters tackle large warehouse blaze in Aberdeen
- 13 April 2019
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a warehouse in Aberdeen.
The fire broke out at Smiddybrae Works on Skene Road at about 14:20.
Police have closed the eastbound carriageway of the A944 at the junction with the B9119 and the westbound carriageway at Kingsford (AWPR junction).
Firefighters are also dealing with a large grass fire near the Buckpool Golf Club in Buckie. The road has been closed between Portgordon and Buckpool.