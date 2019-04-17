Probe into Orkney ferry passenger walkway issue
- 17 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Engineers in Orkney are investigating what caused a failure of the passenger walkway used to get on and off a ferry.
The Stromness walkway - for the Serco NorthLink ferry Hamnavoe - suffered damage after an apparent failure of its control system earlier this month.
Foot passengers are being boarded via a gang plank, and anyone with mobility issues uses the vehicle access through the vessel's bow door.
It is understood it could take many weeks to repair.
The walkway is owned and operated by Orkney Islands Council.