Engineers in Orkney are investigating what caused a failure of the passenger walkway used to get on and off a ferry.

The Stromness walkway - for the Serco NorthLink ferry Hamnavoe - suffered damage after an apparent failure of its control system earlier this month.

Foot passengers are being boarded via a gang plank, and anyone with mobility issues uses the vehicle access through the vessel's bow door.

It is understood it could take many weeks to repair.

The walkway is owned and operated by Orkney Islands Council.