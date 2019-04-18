Image caption This work by artist Vhils features near Union Square

The third Aberdeen Nuart street festival is officially getting under way, featuring artists from around the world.

Nuart was introduced to the Granite City for the first time in 2017 and returned again last year.

Artists have spent recent days working on their creations on walls and the sides of buildings around the city.

They include an eye-catching work by artist Vhils (Alexandre Farto) near Union Square off Palmerston Road.

Image copyright Steven Bothwell Image caption This work from the first festival has remained at The Green in Aberdeen since 2017

Another artist, Jan Vormann, has been using donated Lego building blocks to repair broken walls.

The event - spearheaded by Aberdeen Inspired and the city council - is running from Thursday until Sunday.

It will feature guided walking tours, talks, and film screenings.

Image caption Finishing touches ahead of Nuart 2019