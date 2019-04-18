Image copyright Premier

An oil firm has said it has taken action after concerns were raised about the potential for gas to accumulate on a North Sea platform.

The Health and Safety Executive issued a prohibition notice to Premier Oil because it found flammable gases were not being combusted by a flare system.

The safety watchdog said the issue risked fire and explosion on the Balmoral floating production vessel.

Premier said it had taken "all the appropriate action" to address it.

The company said in a statement: "It is our highest priority to operate all of our assets in a safe and responsible manner and Premier has taken all the appropriate action to address the issue raised in the prohibition notice."