Part of the harbour offices next to the Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland were evacuated after a "potentially suspicious package" was found.

Police were alerted to the find in the Sella Ness area shortly after 10:30.

The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution so the item could be examined.

However, Police Scotland later said the incident was a false alarm. and that staff had been allowed to return to work on the site.