Shetland 'suspicious package' evacuation was false alarm
- 18 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Part of the harbour offices next to the Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland were evacuated after a "potentially suspicious package" was found.
Police were alerted to the find in the Sella Ness area shortly after 10:30.
The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution so the item could be examined.
However, Police Scotland later said the incident was a false alarm. and that staff had been allowed to return to work on the site.