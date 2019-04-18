NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Orkney wind turbines refusal overturned by Scottish government

  • 18 April 2019

A decision to refuse two planning applications for nine large wind turbines across areas of the Orkney mainland has been overturned by the Scottish government.

The applications from Hoolan Energy were turned down last year by Orkney Islands Council.

The developer has now successfully appealed to have permission granted.

A spokesman for the council said the authority would be "carefully considering the decision".

