Members of the Unite union at Aberdeen International Airport have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay and pensions.

The dispute is over a 2019 pay claim, as well as proposals to close the final salary pension scheme.

A pay offer has been tabled and a consultation period on pensions has been extended for further negotiations.

Unite said members had now given it a mandate for strike action if there was no agreement.

Aberdeen International Airport said in a statement it was "disappointed" at the result of the ballot but that talks were set to continue.