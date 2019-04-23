Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Firefighters have been tackling the blaze

Dozens of firefighters have spent a second day tackling a major wildfire close to a wind farm in Moray.

The alarm was raised shortly before 15:00 on Monday after flames were spotted near Paul's Hill wind farm at Knockando, to the south west of Elgin.

About 60 firefighters spent Tuesday again battling the wildfire.

The blaze - burning on four different fronts - covers an area of about 12 square miles. There have been no reports of any casualties.

The Paul's Hill wind farm, which consists of 28 turbines, is operated by Fred Olsen Renewables.

There was a large grass fire in the same area last weekend.

Firefighters have also tackled a separate wildfire affecting about 75 acres of land in Lochaber, and at Bonhill in West Dunbartonshire.

We encourage everyone who is enjoying the countryside during this period of extreme danger to exercise caution and be aware of how easily fires can start - and spread.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/4wQdxzp4KS#StampItOut 🚫🔥

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been on wildfire alert for number of days because of what they described as "tinder dry" conditions.

It said on Twitter: "Our crews have worked tirelessly to tackle a large number of significant wildfires across Scotland this #Easter weekend.

"There remains an extreme risk of wildfire across the country in the coming days, with temperatures remaining high and moisture levels low.

"We encourage everyone who is enjoying the countryside during this period of extreme danger to exercise caution and be aware of how easily fires can start - and spread."