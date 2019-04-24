Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A man has died and two others have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Moray.

Shane Drury died in hospital after the crash on the A96 near Waulkmill, east of Elgin, at about 18:00 on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, from the Elgin area, was driving a white Peugeot car which collided with a white Fiat Scudo van.

Two people travelling in the van are being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

An air ambulance took the 47-year-old male driver to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The 52-year-old front seat passenger was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

Police said the road was closed for more than seven hours while officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Sgt Colin Matheson appealed for information from anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle beforehand.

He added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and the men who were seriously injured at this difficult time."