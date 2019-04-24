Image copyright Pressteam Image caption Kemlo had previously been jailed in 2015

A Peterhead man has been jailed for more than 40 years in America after admitting sexually abusing boys.

Jordan Kemlo, 22, carried out the crimes while on holiday in Arizona. He was extradited from Scotland last year.

He used the popular video game Minecraft to groom the children. He was jailed for 42-and-a-half years.

In 2015 Kemlo was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a young boy in Peterhead between 2011 and 2014.

In that case, the High Court in Edinburgh heard he "never thought about the consequences".

Taylor Kinnerup, a journalist from the Arizona radio station KTAR, told BBC Scotland's Good Morning Scotland that in the latest case Kemlo admitted abusing four boys in Pima County.

Shown remorse

She said the crimes were committed while he was in America on vacation.

The offences took place between February and May 2014 when Kemlo was 17 and visiting family in the region.

He was reported to police by the mother of one of his victims.

At Pima County Superior Court he was sentenced to 42-and-a-half years by Judge Jeffrey Bergin.

His lawyer Katherine Daubert had asked the judge for leniency, saying Kemlo had shown remorse and had undergone treatment while in prison in Scotland.