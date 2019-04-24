A specialist transfer service aimed at providing expert emergency care for critically-ill patients has been extended to the north of Scotland.

Based in Aberdeen, ScotSTAR (North) will be on hand to respond to patients involved in serious accidents, and those who are in remote locations.

A neonatal and paediatric team has already been in place.

However this is the first time the air and land transfer service will be available for adults in the north.

Accident and emergency doctors have been recruited to respond to calls, so more advanced care can be offered at the scene.

ScotSTAR already serves other parts of the country.

It was announced in 2013 that Scotland's specialised baby ambulances, children's ambulances and flying doctors were to be brought together as a single service.