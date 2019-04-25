Image copyright LDA Design Image caption The Union Terrace Gardens plans include new walkways

A contractor for the delayed redevelopment of Aberdeen's historic Union Terrace Gardens has been selected.

Plans to transform the Victorian sunken gardens were approved in March last year.

The proposals - expected to cost £25.7m - include new walkways, an amphitheatre and a cafe.

Aberdeen City Council said Balfour Beatty had been chosen. Completion is expected by summer 2021.

The work is set to start this summer.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: "With the selection of Balfour Beatty as contractor, the job of turning the vision for Union Terrace Gardens into reality is about to start in earnest."

The original plans three years ago had a cost £20m, with an autumn 2019 deadline.